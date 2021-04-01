Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Short Interest Update

Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 343,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,361.0 days.

Shares of Neles Oyj stock remained flat at $$12.15 during trading on Thursday. Neles Oyj has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73.

Neles Oyj provides flow control solutions and services worldwide. It offers control, on-off, emergency shutdown, butterfly, ball, globe, segment, and eccentric rotary plug valves; pneumatic, electric, and manual actuators; limit switches; and valve controllers, as well as valve parts. The company also provides valve repairs and maintenance, PID tuning and process control, and maintenance planning and lifecycle services.

