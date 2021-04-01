Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $521.03 million, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,383,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,304,525.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $71,531.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,897 shares of company stock worth $210,390 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,885,000 after purchasing an additional 53,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 158.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 117,859 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 103.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 508,698 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

