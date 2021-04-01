NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). NeoPhotonics posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised NeoPhotonics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $163,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,717 shares of company stock valued at $899,764. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 384.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,143,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 907,288 shares during the period. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,568,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 161.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 659,279 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Finally, Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 55.6% in the third quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC now owns 752,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 268,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $627.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21.

NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

