Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 921,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NSRGY traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $111.51. 223,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,351. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $122.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in Nestlé during the third quarter worth about $954,286,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,182,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,290,000 after purchasing an additional 143,135 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 895,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $1,702,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $1,550,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NSRGY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

