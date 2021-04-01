Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million. Net Element had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 186.39%.

Shares of Net Element stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,031. Net Element has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66.

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

