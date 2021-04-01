NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 479.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,392 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 37,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,953 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen increased their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NetApp stock opened at $72.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $75.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

