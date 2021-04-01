NetEase Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 15,193 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,245% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,130 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in NetEase by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $103.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.66. NetEase has a 52 week low of $60.19 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

