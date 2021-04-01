Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading 1% Lower This Week

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $217.19 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00064841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $234.44 or 0.00396285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.49 or 0.00817262 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00089682 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00047941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029242 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 217,421,145 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,420,596 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

