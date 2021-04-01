Neutron 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $27.00 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. Neutron has a market cap of $230,906.09 and $27.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000079 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028404 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

