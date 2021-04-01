New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading 8.7% Higher

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s share price traded up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.10 and last traded at $47.10. 366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 563,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average is $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,820,000 after acquiring an additional 863,871 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 1,033.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,584,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,153 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,928,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.