New Residential Investment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 45,030 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 774% compared to the average daily volume of 5,151 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,389,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after purchasing an additional 74,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,431,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 543,502 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRZ stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 29,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,439. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

