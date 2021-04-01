Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $7,887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,713,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 8,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,067,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXST opened at $140.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

