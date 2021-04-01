NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 256.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.18. 38,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,491,030. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.00. The company has a market cap of $149.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,595 shares of company stock worth $11,582,980 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.