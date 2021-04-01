Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Vertical Research

Analysts at Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NKLA. Evercore ISI started coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush upgraded Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. Nikola has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $7,999,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Nikola by 465.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 451.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,741 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

