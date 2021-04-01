Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Down 33.6% in March

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NDEKY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.16. 4,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,910. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.32. Nitto Denko has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $49.21.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nitto Denko will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

