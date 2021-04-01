NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Short Interest Update

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the February 28th total of 188,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:NL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,782. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. NL Industries has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $354.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.30.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. NL Industries had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NL Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 37,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NL Industries by 35.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of NL Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

