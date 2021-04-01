NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 60,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 858,574 shares.The stock last traded at $22.83 and had previously closed at $22.69.

Several research firms have commented on NMIH. TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $75,700.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 33,348 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $820,360.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,024.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,014. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,629,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,065,000 after acquiring an additional 589,686 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of NMI by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,964,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,434,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,900,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,684,000 after buying an additional 274,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NMI by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,884,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,342,000 after buying an additional 61,895 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,523,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

