Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.80.

NYSE NOMD opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. Equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.82.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

