Nord Finance (NORD) Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $10.54 million and $1.96 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.54 or 0.00017860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00064035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.15 or 0.00337313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $466.35 or 0.00789879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00088833 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00048384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00028757 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,983 coins.

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

