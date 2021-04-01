Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Nordson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.67.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $198.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a 1-year low of $120.91 and a 1-year high of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $109,180,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 378.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after buying an additional 531,379 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,749,000 after buying an additional 127,679 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,264,000 after buying an additional 101,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 246,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after buying an additional 98,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.