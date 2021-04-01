Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

JWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In related news, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,691 over the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Nordstrom by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.