Norman Payson Sells 5,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $216,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,908,134.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $240,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $239,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $224,550.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $242,650.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $451,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $216,500.00.

Progyny stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.64 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

