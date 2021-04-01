Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 480,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $20,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

HCAT opened at $46.77 on Thursday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $531,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $84,390.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,834 shares of company stock worth $3,153,890 over the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HCAT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

