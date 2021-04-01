Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,607 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of Paramount Group worth $20,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2,396.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 377,839 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 75.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 667,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.21.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

