Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $21,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $842,216.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

