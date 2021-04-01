Northern Trust Corp Has $22.21 Million Stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $22,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MT. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 95.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 118,250 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Societe Generale upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $29.17 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.