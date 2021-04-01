Northern Trust Corp Has $22.48 Million Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,440,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,628 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $22,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SGMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

