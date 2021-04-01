Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,293 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $20,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. THB Asset Management increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 5,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

CVCO opened at $225.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.23 and a 200 day moving average of $194.25. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $232.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.