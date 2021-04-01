Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report ($2.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.41). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of ($6.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.32) to ($4.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. Berenberg Bank lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCLH traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,123,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,804,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

