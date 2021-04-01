NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN NG traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $9.02. 36,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 63.25, a quick ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NovaGold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.