Nuggets Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 41% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $175.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nuggets has traded up 90.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00064006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.97 or 0.00393817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.32 or 0.00820409 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00090462 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00048664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00029131 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life.

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

