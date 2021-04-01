Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Nutanix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Nutanix by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $375,470.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602 in the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

