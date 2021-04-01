Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 124,431 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 124,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Bunge worth $52,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $42,654,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 12.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,016,000 after buying an additional 453,458 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $20,330,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 472,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,989,000 after buying an additional 306,418 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 841,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,181,000 after buying an additional 248,853 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

NYSE BG opened at $79.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $82.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average is $64.23.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardo Hees acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.32 per share, for a total transaction of $507,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,549. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.