Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,153 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of STORE Capital worth $59,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 59,773 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 455.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 38,290 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STOR stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.07.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.