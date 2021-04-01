Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $58.09 Million Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 266,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,086 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $58,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Globant by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Globant by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Globant by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 14,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.89.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $207.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 164.77 and a beta of 1.24. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.