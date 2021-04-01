Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,971,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360,765 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Elanco Animal Health worth $60,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

