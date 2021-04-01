Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. 3,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,398. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

