O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. O-I Glass reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

OI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.28. 3,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,192. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 425,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 58,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,422,000 after purchasing an additional 419,557 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

