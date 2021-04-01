O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of O3 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of O3 Mining stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,690. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06. O3 Mining has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

O3 Mining Company Profile

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kan properties, the ÃlÃ©nore Opinaca property located in Northern QuÃ©bec, Launay property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of QuÃ©bec, the Marban project located in QuÃ©bec, and the Siscoe East project located in QuÃ©bec.

