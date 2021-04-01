ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Short Interest Down 29.8% in March

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the February 28th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OBSV shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 907,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. ObsEva has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $192.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ObsEva by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ObsEva by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,909,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,647 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ObsEva by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in ObsEva by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 131,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

