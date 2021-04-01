Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) rose 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 19,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 978,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

OCUL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

