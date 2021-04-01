Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 19,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 978,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OCUL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. Analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

