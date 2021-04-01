Offshift Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $941,974.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $10.28 million and approximately $941,974.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift token can now be purchased for about $3.94 or 0.00006663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,138.16 or 1.00042723 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00032848 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00105673 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001316 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001743 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Token Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,610,000 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io.

Offshift Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.