Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.93.

Several analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $240.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.43 and its 200-day moving average is $204.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $243.51.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

