Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) Insider Bill Rhodes Buys 300,000 Shares

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) insider Bill Rhodes purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

Bill Rhodes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Bill Rhodes sold 450,000 shares of Omega Diagnostics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19), for a total value of £409,500 ($535,014.37).

On Friday, February 12th, Bill Rhodes sold 300,000 shares of Omega Diagnostics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14), for a total value of £261,000 ($340,998.17).

ODX opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.05) on Thursday. Omega Diagnostics Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £144.95 million and a PE ratio of -18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 89.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.90.

About Omega Diagnostics Group

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

