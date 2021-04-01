Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $35.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.53.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,000 shares of company stock worth $74,010. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OHI traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.46. 2,034,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,768. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $39.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

