One Liberty Properties Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,166 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 19,591% compared to the average daily volume of 11 put options.

OLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $166,390.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,483.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLP opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $461.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. One Liberty Properties has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.