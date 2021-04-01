OneLedger (OLT) Achieves Market Cap of $12.19 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $12.19 million and approximately $918,075.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00050266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.68 or 0.00633175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00069099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00027975 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,051,378 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

