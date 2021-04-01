OneRoot Network (RNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.59 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 1st. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $434,532.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00050936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.90 or 0.00643913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00068200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00025953 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars.

