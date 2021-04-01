OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OSPN. Sidoti lowered OneSpan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $989.58 million, a P/E ratio of 612.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 million. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. OneSpan’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 37.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 65.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

